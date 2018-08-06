Dental program offers services for children

Several opportunities are available this summer for children in the region to receive free preventive dental services through the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Dental Sealant Grant Program.

A total of 12 clinics are scheduled. Each of the clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

One of the clinics is scheduled June 29 at the First Baptist Church in Cobden.

No appointments are necessary, and children will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. No new patients will be accepted after 1:30 p.m.

The clinics are for children from three to 17 years old. Services will include exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments and sealants performed by senior dental hygiene students.

The exam fulfills state requirements for children who will be entering kindergarten, 2nd and 6th grade this fall. There is no fee for the dental services.

Children who are members of the AllKids program are advised to bring their medical card.

For more information about the program, contact Natalie Richardson, the program manager and dental hygienist at SIU Carbondale’s School of Allied Health, at 618-453-7223.