Detention center escapee captured in Union County

Personnel from multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the search for a man who walked away from the Pulaski County Detention Center at Ullin last week.

Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel reported that the man was apprehended at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 19, in the Foster Lane area near new U.S. Route 51, about 3 miles south of Anna.

The sheriff posted on Facebook that the escapee had been captured.

Harvel said the man was apprehended by a Union County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The man, identified as Alexis Chacon, 19, of Honduras, was taken into custody without incident. He was not armed.

The man may have traveled as far as 15 miles on foot. He may have had to swim across the Cache River. He was reported to have stopped at a residence between Dongola and Anna and asked for water.

The landscape in the area where the search for the man was being conducted included woodlands, pastures and corn fields.

The man who was apprehended in Union County was one of two men who were reported to have walked away from the detention center on Tuesday, July 17. The other man was reported to have been taken into custody on the day the two fled from the center.

After the man was taken into custody last Thursday, he was turned over to the custody of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit was involved in the search for the man.