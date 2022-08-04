Disaster preparedness seminar set at Anna VFW

A public disaster preparedness seminar is planned for Wednesday evening, April 20, in Union County.

The seminar is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 of Anna. The post is located at 70 VFW Ln. near Anna.

Local emergency services personnel are scheduled to be guest speakers at the seminar.

Speakers are scheduled to include Mike Dammerman, chief of the Anna Fire Department; Bryan Watkins, chief of the Anna Police Department; Dale Foster, Union County sheriff; Grant Capel, director of the Union County Ambulance Service; and Dr. Jerry Goddard, a local physician.

Organizers note that it is important to take steps ahead of time to be prepared for a disaster...and its aftermath.