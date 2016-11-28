Dodge Memorial Library offers wide range of services

The Dodge Memorial Library in Olive Branch has been at the center of the community since 1984.

The library has made an upgrade that is a huge benefit to the community: fiber-optic internet, provided by Clearwave Communications.

This type of internet, the fastest in the area, is currently only available to businesses.

The library has several computers available for patrons to use, or they can bring in their laptops and hook up to the Wi-Fi.

The computers are filtered, which means no one can access inappropriate material, so they are kid-friendly.

Those who currently frequent the library use the computers and high-speed internet for many reasons, including online college courses, to book flights or any paperwork that must be done digitally.

Along with the top-notch internet service, the library has a library edition of Ancestory.com available to the public. The library edition provides more features than individual subscriptions.

The library, in partnership with Egyptian School at Tamms, had a summer reading program last year.

It was reported that students who participated in the program were better prepared for the upcoming school year.

Other services include a fax machine, a printer, copy machine, notary public services and of course, the ability to check out books.

The Dodge Memorial Library is part of a statewide system that allows patrons to borrow any book from any library in the State of Illinois, so anything that isn’t found in the library can be available on loan per request.

They offer children’s books, a young adults section and a large selection of adult fiction.

They also have a “talking book” which is an audio book specifically for use at the library. Any book can be ordered.

Braille books can be ordered upon request.

Books in the library are checked out for two weeks at a time and readers have an option to extend that time.

In 1984, the library started as a reading room. It is funded by county taxes.

They also write grants and receive donations from the community.

The library board would love to grow and want the people in the community to utilize the space they are given.

They also want to encourage a love of learning, especially for kids who may not have access to computers or books otherwise.

Librarian Karen Schultz is on hand at all times to assist.

The Dodge Memorial Library is located at 22440 Railroad St., next to the Community Building.

Operating hours are Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 618-776-5115 or email klschultz57@dodgelibrary1987.com.