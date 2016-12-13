Dolly Parton's telethon for wildfire victims airs tonight

WPSD Local 6 has announced plans to support relief efforts in Gatlinburg, Tenn. by airing the first two hours of the Smokey Mountain Rise Telethon, Tuesday, Dec. 13, tonight, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., on WPSD 6.3 Local 6 Classic TV.

The lineup of performers includes Hank Williams Jr., Cyndi Lauper, Alabama, Don McLean, Ronnie Dunn, Jamey Johnson and Lauren Alaina.

The nationally-broadcast telethon seeks to raise money for the Dollywood Foundation’s My People Fund, established by Parton, The Dollywood Company and Parton’s dinner theaters in the wake of the recent wildfires in the entertainment icon’s home area of Sevier County, Tenn.

The My People Fund will provide $1,000 each month to Sevier County families whose homes are uninhabitable or were completely destroyed in the recent Smoky Mountain wildfires. Any family who lost their primary residence (renters and homeowners) due to the wildfires in Sevier County will be eligible.

During the telethon, viewers will be asked to call 1-866-CARE-MORE to donate to the My People Fund.

Anyone who would like to make a tax-deductible contribution to the My People Fund may visit dollywoodfoundation.org. For those wishing to send donations via mail, those contributions should be sent to My People Fund, c/o Dollywood Foundation, 111 Dollywood Lane, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863.

More information about the My People Fund can be found online at https://dollywoodfoundation.org/.

WPSD 6.3 Local 6 Classic TV is available off air, on most regional cable systems, and on DISH Network Channel 32. To find where Local 6 Classic TV is available, go to http://wpsd.antennatv.tv/.