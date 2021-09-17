Donation presented to Extension

Southern Illinois Electric Cooperative recently presented a check for $1,000 to the University of Illinois Extension office.

The funds will be used for supplies for electricity camps held throughout the seven Southern Illinois counties served by Extension’s AJMPU office.

The co-op said it was proud to support Extension and looks forward to continuing to provide electricity education to young people in the community.

Kristi Stout, 4-H youth development educator with University of Illinois Extension, accepted the check from co-op representatives Brent Goforth, director of member services, and David Johnston, executive vice president and general manager.