Dongola man sentenced on meth charges

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds reported Sept. 19 that Derek S. Goolsby, 34, of rural Dongola, has been sentenced to concurrent three-year terms in the Illinois Department of Corrections for two methamphetamine offenses.

Goolsby pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, which is a Class 3 felony, and also admitted to a petition for revocation of probation for the original offense of possession of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony, in a separate case.

Goolsby will serve a two-year term of mandatory supervised release (formerly known as parole).

Goolsby was found to be in possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop by the Cobden Police Department in March 2016 and was placed on probation in June 2016.

Goolsby was again found to be in possession of methamphetamine in August following a traffic stop by the Anna Police Department.