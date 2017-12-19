Dongola School presents Christmas program

Dongola School hosted its annual Christmas concert and art show on Friday, Dec. 8.

This year’s theme was “Sounds of the Season.” The school’s bands and chorus performed, under the direction of Rebecca Washington.

The 4th grade band performed “Hot Cross Buns” and “Little Robin Red Breast.”

The 5th grade band performed “First Holiday Concert” and “Up on the Housetop.”

The elementary chorus sang “Silver Bells,” “Mary had a Baby” and “Must be Santa.”

The high school band performed “December Snow,” “Greensleeves” and “Veni, Veni.”

The junior high band performed “Linus and Lucy,” “December Sky” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”

Members of the 4th grade band include, as listed in the program for the event:

Flute: Dusti Bracken and Sadie Cross. Clarinet: Gabbie Hight and Alivia Mead. Alto saxophone: Antonio Altamirano, Mikayla Bean and Daniel Holderfield. Tenor saxophone: Jayda Shepard.

Trumpet: Anthony Felder, Kinsey Kahl, Dakoda Merydith and Blaze Smalley. Trombone: Valerie Peppers. Baritone: Drake Hilliard, Kurt Petrich and Aaron Wiseman.

Percussion: Seth Eddleman, Korina Mize, Jeffrey Reynolds, Hunter Wasuleski and Jersey Wright.

Members of the 5th grade band include:

Flute: Kiara Aden, Natalie Aldrich, Cheyenne Bracken and Kinley Lingle. Clarinet: Katie Theis and Mason Wren. Alto saxophone: Hannah Choate and Michelle Wolford (high school helper).

Trumpet: Dixie Kauf-man, Cristian Perez, Aiden Phipps and Charlie Duty (high school helper.) Trombone: Westin George and Wyatt Hartline.

Members of the junior high band include:

Flute: Cheyenne Felder. Clarinet: Madalynn Delgadillo, Emele Halphen, Payton Hilliard, Lydia Peppers, Erinne Quinn, Carmin Smith, Katlyn Smith and Hailey Wright.

Bass clarinet: Magali Zavala. Alto saxophone: Madison Delgadillo and Michelle Wolford (high school helper.)

Trumpet: Charlie Aden, Connor Crider, Cameron Halphen, Hector Perez and Joseph Reynolds. Trombone: Blake Herren and Ryan Whitney.

Percussion: Autumn Dixon, Kristen Duckworth, Julian Westbrooks, Noah Wiseman and Thorne Wright.

Members of the high school band include:

Flute: Dailee Cummins, Alyssa Flores, Gracen Kern, Journee Rushing and Megan Theis. Clarinet: Madison Boner, Madeline Keller, Ben Smith and Michelle Woldford.

Alto saxophone: Delaney Cummins. Tenor Saxophone: Erin Wyant. Trumpet: Matt Aden, Emily Aldrich, Charlie Duty, Hunter McCommons, Ashley Sullens, Evan Treat and Nathan Williams.

Bass guitar: Natasha Cosenza. Percussion: Michael Sevenski, Jayden Westbrooks and Jacob Whitney.