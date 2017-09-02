Dongola School receives grant

Dongola School teacher Barb Woolard was awarded a $500 classroom empowerment grant from the Southern Illinois Electric Cooperative, SIEC, on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Chris Boyd from SIEC presented the check to her, along with 7th and 8th grade students.

Woolard said she plans to buy molecule building kits, tools for van de Graaff generators and DNA model kits. The items will be used by the 7th and 8th grade students and some high school students.

Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.