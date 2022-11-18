Home / Home

Dongola Thanksgiving service set

Fri, 11/18/2022

An annual Dongola area community Thanksgiving worship service is planned Sunday evening Nov. 20. The service is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

This year’s host for the service is First Lutheran Church of Dongola. The Rev. Che’re Riedel is pastor of the church, which is located at 108 SE Front St. in Dongola.

The tradition of a Dongola community thanksgiving service dates to 1957.

Cooperating churches are Bethany Baptist of Cypress, Big Creek and Friendship Baptist of rural Anna, Dongola First Baptist of Dongola, Maple Grove Baptist and Cypress Grove MB Church of Perks, St. John’s and First Lutheran of Dongola.  Mt. Olive Baptist and Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian in rural Dongola.

Pastors and representatives of each church participate, plan and contribute to this uniquely spiritual worship experience and extend a warm welcome to everyone to attend.

