Dr. Ashley Aylesworth completes doctorate degree

Dr. Ashley Aylesworth of Marion Eye Center’s Anna office completed her doctorate degree at Nova Southeastern University’s, NSU, College of Optometry in 2016.

Her clinical rotations were at WJB Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia, S.C., Easton Eye Care in Oakland Park, Fla., and a pediatric and contact lens specialty clinic at the NSU Eye Institute.

While at NSU, she received a bachelor of science degree in vision science in 2014. She studied at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where she graduated in 2011 with a bachelor of science degree in biology.

Dr. Aylesworth is a member of the American Optometric Association and Illinois Optometric Association.

She enjoys practicing the full scope of optometry and seeing patients of all ages at Marion Eye Center’s Anna office.

Dr. Aylesworth was raised in Batavia and currently resides in Cobden.