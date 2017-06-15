Dr. Peggy Bradford named new president at Shawnee College

Dr. Peggy F. Bradford has been named as Shawnee Community College’s eighth president.

The college announced Bradford’s selection to the post on June 8.

Bradford’s hiring followed the conclusion of an intensive presidential search.

The college’s new president earned an associate’s degree at Shawnee Community College.

The Shawnee Community College Board of Trustees selected Bradford, of Elmsford, N.Y., at its regular monthly meeting.

Bradford succeeds Dr. Tim Bellamey, who retired at the end of April.

Steve Heisner, the chairperson of the college board, said the trustees were very pleased with the search process.

The process involved members of the college faculty, staff and administration, community members and trustees.

“Dr. Bradford brings a fresh perspective to our college community and district and we are very excited about her vision to provide strong leadership while engaging the college and its constituency in a joint effort to stimulate an environment that prepares our students for success, provides a catalyst for industry, engages in cooperative relationships with our local high schools and creates a culture that makes people proud to be a part of Shawnee Community College,” Heisner stated in a news release.

Bradford is a Southern Illinois native. She earned an associate of arts degree from Shawnee Community College.

Bradford now returns to her alma mater as president with plans to advance the college by encompassing a student-centered approach to enrollment, retention and culture.

Bradford previously served as the provost and vice president of academic affairs at State University of New York Westchester Community College in Valhalla, N.Y.

Bradford provided leadership and operational management for the academic affairs division, facilitated the academic master plan, enrollment summit, accreditation site visits, and Achieving the Dream site visits.

Bradford earned her Ed.D. (doctor of education degree) in higher education administration from Northern Illinois University, her juris doctorate in corporate and business planning law from the University of Iowa College of Law, a master of science degree in administration and community development from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and a bachelor of science degree in counseling and administration from SIUC.