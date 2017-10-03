Dr. Seuss’ birthday celebrated

The students at Lincoln School in Anna celebrated Dr. Seuss Week Feb. 27 through March 3 with Seuss’ books and fun activities.

On Wednesday, March 2, a birthday party was hosted for Dr. Seuss at the school. Anna School District 37 principal Mark Laster read aloud Seuss’ book “Happy Birthday to You” and the Cat in the Hat helped to serve birthday cupcakes to the students.

Theodore Seuss Geisel, Dr. Seuss, was born on March 2, 1904, and would be 113 years old if he were still alive.

His books are as popular with children, today as they were 80 years ago, when Seuss published his first book, “To Think that I Saw It on Mulberry Street.” Photos provided.