Dragonfly to be featured

The Illinois Native Plant Society's Southern Chapter plans to present a program about an endangered dragonfly on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Anna. The free program is set for 6 p.m. at Stinson Memorial Library at 409 S. Main St.

Guest speaker Bruce Henry is scheduled to present a program titled "Fen Communities of Missouri and the Hine’s Emerald Dragonfly."

Henry is a regional natural history biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Recovery Lead for the federally endangered Hine’s emerald dragonfly.

