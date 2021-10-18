Drive-thru flu shot clinics scheduled

Southern Seven Health Department has announced plans to offer a series of community drive-thru flu clinics throughout the region it serves.

Southern Seven Health Department is encouraging everyone to get an annual flu shot to reduce the overall burden of respiratory illnesses.

Now more than ever, the health department said in a news release, it’s important to get a flu shot.

According to the CDC, it is possible to have the flu, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and COVID-19 at the same time.

The CDC recommends that all people 6 months and older get a yearly flu vaccine.

The schedule for the drive-thru clinics follows, as provided by Southern Seven Health Department:

Oct. 20. Vienna City Park, pavilion number 1, Eagle’s Nest, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 21. Elizabethtown Golden Circle, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 27. First Missionary Baptist Church in Cairo, 10 a.m. to noon. Tamms Community Park, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 28. Fort Massac State Park in Metropolis, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 3. Golconda Golden Circle, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nov. 4. Union County farmers market location, Anna, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 10. Southern Seven Health Department Pulaski County clinic, Ullin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The health department noted that vaccines are covered in whole or in part by most insurance companies. Be sure to bring your insurance card with you.

Regular and high dose vaccine (for those 65 and older) will be available.

Flu shots are also available at each Southern Seven clinic office during regular business hours.

Those getting a flu shot are asked to wear clothing that does not restrict access to the upper arm.

You will also be asked to follow all CDC guidelines to protect yourself and others from community spread of COVID-19, including wearing a face covering or mask.

The health department advised that individuals who are suspected or confirmed COVID-19 positive, regardless of symptoms, should postpone getting a flu shot until they have met the criteria to discontinue their isolation to avoid exposing healthcare personnel and other patients to the virus that causes COVID-19.

When scheduling or confirming appointments for vaccination, you should notify Southern Seven Health Department in advance if you, or any member of your family, currently have or develop any symptoms of COVID-19.

Additionally, a prior infection with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 or flu does not protect someone from future flu infections.

The health department says the best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated every year.

Getting a flu vaccine will not protect you against COVID-19.

The CDC recommends getting your flu vaccine by the end of October, before flu season begins, since it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection.

However, vaccination can be given any time during the flu season.

For more information call Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit the department online at www.southern7.org.