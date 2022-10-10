Drive-thru flu vaccine clinics planned

Southern 7 Health Department continues to offer drive-thru flu vaccination clinics throughout the counties it serves during October and early November.

Upcoming clinics are scheduled in Tamms, Elizabethtown, Ullin and Golconda.

The health department is encouraging everyone to get their annual flu shot to reduce the overall burden of respiratory illnesses.

Now more than ever, the health department says, it is important to get a flu shot.

Southern 7 Health Department says that according to the CDC, it is possible to have the flu, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and COVID-19 at the same time.

The CDC recommends that all people 6 months of age and older get a yearly flu vaccine.

The schedule for drive-thru clinics in the area includes:

Oct. 11: Tamms City Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 12: Golden Circle Senior Center, Elizabethtown, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 13: Southern 7 public health clinic, Ullin, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 19: Golden Circle Senior Center, Golconda, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 2: Elizabethtown Village Hall, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Regular and high dose flu vaccine (for those 65 and older) will be available.

A COVID-19 booster will be offered, pending availability, Southern 7 Health Department noted.

Those who plan to get a shot are asked to wear clothing that does not restrict access to their upper arm.

Vaccines are covered in their entirety, or in part, by most insurance companies. Be sure to bring your insurance card with you, the health department advises.

Individuals who are suspected, or confirmed, COVID-19 positive, regardless of symptoms, should postpone getting a vaccine of any kind until they have met the criteria to discontinue their isolation to avoid exposing healthcare personnel and other patients to the virus, the health department said.

When scheduling or confirming appointments for vaccination you should notify Southern 7 Health Department in advance if you, or any member of your family, currently have or develop any symptoms of COVID-19.

Additionally, a prior infection with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 or flu does not protect someone from future flu infections.

The best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated every year, the health department said.

Getting a flu vaccine will not protect you against COVID-19.

The CDC recommends getting your flu vaccine by the end of October, before flu season begins, since it takes about two weeks after a vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection. However, vaccination can be given any time during the flu season.

For more information, call Southern 7 Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit the department online at www.southern7.org and on the Southern 7 app.