Home / Home

Drive-thru school supply event set at Shawnee College

Fri, 10/02/2020 - 5:26pm admin

The Shawnee Community College Education and Talent Search, ETS, program is planning to host a drive-thru school supply distribution event for local ETS members. 

The drive-thru distribution is scheduled Oct. 6-7 on the college’s main campus near Ullin. Hours are planned from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day.

The school supply distribution is open to current Education and Talent Search students at elementary, middle and high schools located within the Shawnee Community College District. 

“Our goal is to provide increased opportunity for student success in our region,” ETS assistant director James Walton said in a news release.

“Having the opportunity to ensure that students in our area are adequately supplied with materials they need to succeed in school truly helps us fulfill our mission.” 

For more information about the upcoming drive-thru school supply distribution, email evelynd@shawneecc.edu or call 618-634-3204. 

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
7 + 1 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here