Drive-thru school supply event set at Shawnee College

The Shawnee Community College Education and Talent Search, ETS, program is planning to host a drive-thru school supply distribution event for local ETS members.

The drive-thru distribution is scheduled Oct. 6-7 on the college’s main campus near Ullin. Hours are planned from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day.

The school supply distribution is open to current Education and Talent Search students at elementary, middle and high schools located within the Shawnee Community College District.

“Our goal is to provide increased opportunity for student success in our region,” ETS assistant director James Walton said in a news release.

“Having the opportunity to ensure that students in our area are adequately supplied with materials they need to succeed in school truly helps us fulfill our mission.”

For more information about the upcoming drive-thru school supply distribution, email evelynd@shawneecc.edu or call 618-634-3204.