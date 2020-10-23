Drive-thru trick-or-treat planned in Anna

Drive-thru trick-or-treating is planned on Halloween evening at the Anna City Park.

The event comes at a time when safe alteratives to traditional trick-or-treating are being planned in response to the ongoing coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

Halloween is Saturday, Oct. 31. Drive-thru trick-or-treating is planned at the Anna City Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Anna and Jonesboro fire departments will be among those offering treats for children. Both departments plan to have fire trucks at the park.

Everyone will remain in their cars. Firefighters will hand out treats.

Donations of candy and money to help support the special event can be made at Anna City Hall.

Those interested in supporting the event can contact Anna City Hall at 833-8528 for more information.

The deadline to donate or to participate is Oct. 28.