Home / Home

Drive-thru trick-or-treat planned in Anna

Fri, 10/23/2020 - 5:41pm admin

Drive-thru trick-or-treating is planned on Halloween evening at the Anna City Park.

The event comes at a time when safe alteratives to traditional trick-or-treating are being planned in response to the ongoing coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

Halloween is Saturday, Oct. 31. Drive-thru trick-or-treating is planned at the Anna City Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Anna and Jonesboro fire departments will be among those offering treats for children. Both departments plan to have fire trucks at the park.

Everyone will remain in their cars. Firefighters will hand out treats.

Donations of candy and money to help support the special event can be made at Anna City Hall. 

Those interested in supporting the event can contact Anna City Hall at 833-8528 for more information.

The deadline to donate or to participate is Oct. 28.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 16 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here