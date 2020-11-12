Driver services facilities remained closed until Jan. 5

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday, Dec. 4, that driver services facilities statewide will remain closed for in-person transactions until Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

A driver services facility is located in Anna.

White reminds the public that expirations for driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended until June 1, 2021.

White also has expanded online services for the public. The services are available by visiting www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

Some of the services which are available include:

Renewing a license plate sticker. Renewing a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers.

Renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64 (seniors 65 and older have free, non-expiring IDs). Obtaining a driver record abstract.

Filing business services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.

Customers with issues involving administrative hearings can contact adminhearings@ilsos.gov.

In addition, White announced that some facilities are scheduled to be open for new drivers only.

One of those facilities is in Marion, at 1905 Rendleman St.

White also reiterated that 18 CDL facilities remain open for CDL written and road exams. These CDL facilities include the Marion location.

“Commercial truck drivers provide essential services by ensuring goods can be transported safely and efficiently throughout the state and country during this pandemic,” White said in a news release.

CDL driving tests are by appointment only by calling 217-785-3013.

In an effort to reduce future facility visits for in-person service, White has expanded online renewals for driver’s licenses and ID cards.

Not everyone qualifies, particularly those who are required to pass a written or road test.

For qualifying drivers, if the driver’s license or ID card expired between Feb. 1, 2020, through Jan. 31, 2021, then the individual will receive a letter this month with a unique PIN needed to renew online.

If the driver’s license or ID card expires after Feb. 1, 2021, the individual will receive the PIN letter approximately 90 days before the expiration date.

For more information on determining whether an individual qualifies for online renewal, visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com and click on “Read more on how to renew your driver’s license or ID card online” near the top of the main page.

Thousands of customers have already taken advantage of the expanded driver’s license and ID card online renewal program, which results in fewer customers waiting in person at driver services facilities once they reopen.

“As the health and safety of employees and the public are paramount, we decided to extend the closure of driver services facilities until Jan 5, 2021, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic,” White said.

“Unfortunately, face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus, and protecting the health and safety of our residents is my top priority.

“We have extended expiration dates to assist people during this difficult time.

“We are also offering services to CDL holders and new drivers at select facilities.

“In addition, I am encouraging customers to consider using online services that are available for many office transactions.”

All other Illinois Secretary of State departments are open to serve the public. More information can be found online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.