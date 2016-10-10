Drug take back event set in Marion

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the next National Prescription Drug Take Back event.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office, along with hundreds of other local law enforcement agencies, will host drug collection events on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m..

The Sheriff's Office's event will be at the Williamson County Administrative Building located at 407 N. Monroe Street in Marion.

This event allows people to dispose of unused, expired, or unwanted prescription medication. This medication will be disposed of by the DEA in an environmentally safe way.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office will also allow residents to dispose of needles and "sharps" at the same time. These sharps must be kept separate from the medications. The Sheriff's Office will dispose of the sharps through its jail contracts.

The John A. Logan College, Carbondale, West City, Cobden, Du Quoin, McLeansboro and Pinckneyville Police Departments and the Saline, Jackson, Massac and Perry County Sheriff’s Offices will also host collection sites in the immediate area.