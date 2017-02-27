Drug take back locations announced

The Healthy Southern Seven Region Coalition announced the locations of four prescription drug take back programs in its region where unused prescription and over-the-counter medications can be safely disposed.

Johnson County

Goreville Professional Pharmacy at 901 S. Broadway in Goreville. The phone number is 618-995-1555.

Massac County

Massac County Sheriff's Department at 515 Market St. in Metropolis. The phone number is 618-524-2912.

Pulaski County

Pulaski County Sheriff's Department at 500 Illinois Ave. -#A in Mound City. The phone number is 618-748-9374.

Union County

Anna Police Department at 201 E. Vienna St. in Anna. The phone number is 618-833-8571.