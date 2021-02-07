Du Quoin State Fair box office offering grandstand ticket sales

The Du Quoin State Fair box office is scheduled to be open for in-person grandstand ticket purchases from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Tickets are also available to purchase online using www.ticketmaster.com.

Fairgoers who purchase grandstand tickets will receive a full refund if COVID-19 prevents the state fair from being held.

The Du Quoin State Fair is scheduled Aug. 27 through Sept. 6.

Admission to the fair is free. Tickets for all announced shows are currently on sale via Ticketmaster.

The entertainment lineup for this year’s fair include:

Saturday, Aug. 28: En Vogue with Crimson Apple.

Sunday, Aug. 29: REO Speedwagon, with special guests, the Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley Duo.

Monday, Aug. 30: Hardy with Murphy 500.

Tuesday, Aug. 31: Ludacris with Childish Major.

Wednesday, Sept. 1: Riley Green, with a performer to be announced.

Thursday, Sept. 2: JJ Grey and MOFRO with Brandon “Taz” Niederauer.

Friday, Sept. 3: Jamey Johnson with Walker County.

Saturday, Sept. 4: ARCA races.

Sunday, Sept. 5: USAC races.

Monday, Sept. 6: Ron White.