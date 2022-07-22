Dueling Pianos Night planned at Anna VFW

Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 and its Auxiliary are planning to host Steve and Eric Dueling Pianos Night in August.

The special event is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 6 at the post, which is located at 70 VFW Ln. near Anna.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the VFW post near Anna or online a getmeregistered.com/SEDuelingpianos.

Reserved seating is available for tables of eight or more.

Proceeds from the event will help to support the VFW with community projects and various programs at Union County schools.

More information is available by calling 833-7737.