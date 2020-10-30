During times of uncertainty, CEO program grateful for support

Thanks to The Gazette-Democrat and social media, the public is able to follow the Union County CEO class of 2021 and see all the wonderful and valuable learning experiences they are having.

The experiences are leading these high school seniors to become leaders and creative, entrepreneurial thinkers.

Union County CEO would not be able to continue without the support of local businesses, organizations and individuals.

The board again received a very generous grant from US Bank in Cobden.

Glenda Boone at the bank has been a strong supporter of the program for local high school seniors by being a presenter and mentor and assisting with a grant providing $3,500 each year.

In addition, UCCEO has just received $1,000 from Alan Kimmel through the local Walmart store’s grant program.

Grants, investors and friends giving financial support alone keep the not for profit program afloat.

Local business presenters, mentors, board volunteers, home base providers and many more keep the program strong and so valuable to the students.

Still others support the program and students by participating in their class business and next semester’s personal businesses giving them real-world life experiences to prepare them for future employment.

The student journals have reflected their gratitude and awareness of all that these groups are sharing with them.

The Union County CEO board is also very appreciative of all the support. A lesson all are learning is “Successful People Give Back.”