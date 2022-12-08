Home / Home

Early morning hike, plant names program planned at Giant City

Fri, 08/12/2022 - 3:56pm admin

An early morning hike and a program about plant names are planned at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

Both programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. For more information, or to register, call 618-457-4836.

Morning Hike: The park naturalist plans to lead a hike at 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 12.

The hike will be on one of the park’s eight trails. Trail length will vary from 1 to 3 miles and will be moderately difficult, with some steep stair climbing.

Plant Names: While common names are easy to remember and helpful in describing plants, they often lead to confusion. 

For gardeners and plant enthusiasts, understanding Latin names is a very useful skill.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 11, University of Illinois Extension educator Erin Garrett plans to explore the basics of Latin naming and its importance. 

