Early voting starts today in Jackson County
The Jackson County Courthouse will be open today, Sept. 29 for voters to take advantage of the first day of early voting.
Early voting locations in Jackson County include:
Weekdays from Sept. 29 to Nov. 7, starting from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse in Murphysboro.
Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse.
Oct. 17-19, 21, 24, 26-27 and 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Nov. 1 at the Carbondale Civic Center.
Oct. 20, 25 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the SIU Student Center.
Nov. 2-4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the SIU Student Center.
State senate candidate Sheila Simon plans to be at the Jackson County Courthouse at 1001 Walnut St., Murphysboro today, Sept. 29 at 12:45 p.m.