Easter bunny planning several stops in county

The Easter bunny has planned several visits to the Union County area. Easter will be celebrated on Sunday, April 17.

Here’s a look at some of the events which are coming up:

City-Wide Event

The Easter bunny is scheduled to be on hand for a city-wide event which is planned Saturday, April 2, in Anna and Jonesboro.

A city-wide Easter egg hunt is scheduled in the Union County communities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Many businesses and organizations will be passing out Easter eggs and/or doing a children’s activity for the special event.

The Easter bunny plans to be at C’s Bitsy Bees, which is inside the Annabelle Market at 300 S. Main St. in downtown Anna.

Breakfast

Earlier on Saturday, the Easter bunny plans to be on hand for a breakfast at Cobden Elementary School. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The cost is $5 per person.

Kiwanis Egg Hunt

Then, on Saturday, April 9, the Anna Kiwanis Club is planning to have an Easter egg hunt for children through 10 years of age.

The Easter bunny traditionally has made an appearance at the egg hunt.

The Kiwanis Club egg hunt is set for 10 a.m. at the Anna City Park. The rain date, if needed, is set for April 16.