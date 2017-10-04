Easter egg hunts set

Easter egg hunts are planned Saturday, April 15, in the Ullin area.

Shawnee Community College

Shawnee Community College near Ullin plans to host an annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday. The event will be on the college’s main campus.

The college asks everyone to arrive no earlier than 9:45 a.m.

The hunt is open to children through 11 years of age. Children will be separated into appropriate age divisions.

The college plans to give away prizes. The event will be held rain or shine. The egg hunt is scheduled to take place outside by the campus lake. In the event of rain, the hunt will be relocated inside the college.

Shawnee Community College Phi Theta Kappa, Shawnee Community College student organizations and Karnak United Methodist Church will sponsor this year’s Easter egg hunt.

For more information about the Easter egg hunt, contact Craig Bradley at 618-634-3345 or 618-771-2153.

Ullin Fire Department

The Ullin Fire Department plans to sponsor an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will be at the Ullin Ball Park. The egg hunt is open to children through 12 years of age.