Easter sunrise service scheduled at Cross of Peace

The 82nd annual Easter sunrise service is planned at the Cross of Peace on Bald Knob Mountain near Alto Pass.

Easter will be celebrated on Sunday, April 1.

The 111-foot tall Cross of Peace was completed in 1963.

The welcome center at the cross is scheduled to open at 5:30 a.m. Coffee and donuts will be served.

The sunrise service is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. Sunrise will be at approximately 6:43 a.m.

The greeting at the service will be given by Teresa Gilbert, who is the executive director of the Cross of Peace.

The soloist will be Jance Curry-Witzman, who will be accompanied by Mara Williams on the keyboard. Both are from Murphysboro.

Frank Caruso from Christopher is scheduled to deliver the Easter message. He also will give the opening and closing prayers.

Paul Thompson, "the Town Piper," will present bagpipe music.

Those who plan to attend the sunrise service are advised that they will need to bring their own seating, such as lawn chairs or blankets.

Early arrival to allow for traffic time also is recommended.

Shuttle Service

A shuttle service will be provided to the service.

A shuttle is scheduled to leave from Walker Funeral Home at 425 Main St. in downtown Alto Pass at 5:15 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. on Easter Sunday.

The cost for the shuttle ride is $5 per person. The fee will be paid as persons board the shuttle.

Advance reservations are required to ride on the shuttle. To make a reservation, call Tonya at 618-713-8516 or email info@baldknobcross.com.