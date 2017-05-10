Edmonds elected to Board of Governors

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds was elected to the Board of Governors of the Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor during a board meeting held in Springfield on Sept. 27.

Edmonds is the only Union County state’s attorney ever elected to the board of governors and will represent the Fifth Appellate District, which consists of 37 counties.

He previously served for nearly three years as an appointed at-large board member.

The primary mission of the Appellate Prosecutor is to be the attorney for the people of the State of Illinois in all criminal appeals outside of Cook County, to prosecute drug cases upon request, to serve as special prosecutor when appointed by the court and to serve as the training agency for all state prosecutors.

The Appellate Prosecutor handles thousands of criminal cases across the state every year, ranging from armed robberies to murders.

After the election results were announced, Edmonds said: “I consider it a great honor to be elected by my peers in the Fifth Appellate District, and I welcome this opportunity to continue my service to the board of governors and to the People of Union County and the State of Illinois.”

Appellate Prosecutor director Patrick J. Delfino stated: “I have worked closely with State’s Attorney Edmonds and am proud to congratulate him on his well-deserved victory.

“He is an outstanding prosecutor with superior trial and administrative skills, and I look forward to his continued exceptional service on the board.”