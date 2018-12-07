Edmonds reelected to Board of Governors

Tyler R. Edmonds

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds has been reelected to the Board of Governors of the Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor.

Edmonds was reelected to the post during a quarterly board meeting which was held in Chicago on Wednesday, June 27.

As the only Union County state’s attorney ever to serve on the Board of Governors, Edmonds represents Union County and 36 other counties in the Fifth Appellate Court District, the largest in the state.

The Appellate Prosecutor is the primary agency that represents the People of the State of Illinois in all criminal appeals outside of Cook County and acts as special prosecutor at the trial level when appointed by the court.

As such, the Appellate Prosecutor handles thousands of cases each year from drug offenses to murder.

After his reelection victory, Edmonds said, “I am deeply appreciative of the honor shown me by my colleagues, and, as always, I will continue to focus all my efforts to serve the people of Union County and the State of Illinois.”

Immediately after the election results, Appellate Prosecutor director Patrick J. Delfino stated, “This is a well-deserved victory for State’s Attorney Edmonds and the People of the State of Illinois.

“He is a superior prosecutor with exceptional legal skills and a deep, comprehensive knowledge of the law. I look forward to his continued outstanding work on our board.”