Effort to end flooding on Anna street during heavy rain continues

Anna officials continue to work on plans to ease flooding which occurs on a city street during heavy rainfall.

The matter was discussed at a regular meeting of the Anna City Council which was held Tuesday evening, Nov. 17.

Attendance at the meeting was available via teleconference.

Flooding frequently occurs in the 500 block of East Vienna Street when very heavy rain falls.

Concerns about the flooding have been discussed at numerous Anna City Council meetings in recent years. Attempts also have been made to resolve the matter.

City officials are continuing to talk with the Illinois Department of Transportation in an effort to find a remedy and end the flooding.

The city council’s Nov. 17 meeting also featured discussion about plans to look into the possible establishment of a Tax Increment Financing, TIF, district in the City of Anna.

The city has approved allocation of $8,000 to fund a TIF district pre-eligibility study with Moran Economic Development.

The overall goal of establishing a TIF district would be to promote economic growth and development in Union County’s largest community.

In other business at the November city council meeting:

The council had extensive discussion about the possible waiving of liquor license fees. The city’s liquor license fees range from $900 a year to $1,500 a year.

The possibility of waiving the fees was brought up in relation to the negative impact the ongoing coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic has had on revenues generated by local businesses and organizations.

Representatives of several Anna businesses and an organization participated in the meeting via teleconference. “We’re all hurting,” one of the participants said.

Mayor Steve Hartline, who also serves as the city’s liquor commissioner, said he appreciated hearing from those who participated in the meeting.

“We are going to do something,” the mayor said.

The matter was on the agenda for a regular meeting of the city council which was scheduled for Tuesday evening, Dec. 1.

Other concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic were discussed. Efforts continue to emphasize safety for city workers.

The city council approved a $500 donation to the Shop with a Cop/Firefighter program.

An allocation of $1,157.26 in capital equipment funds was approved for the Anna Police Department to purchase cameras which will be placed at the Anna City Park.

A resolution was approved to set the city council’s meeting dates for 2021. The city council plans to continue to have regular meetings on the first and third Tuesday of each month.

The city council accepted a bid of $525 for a 1996 Ford F350 truck. The vehicle had been declared as surplus property.