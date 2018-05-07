Effort underway to preserve stories of women who have served in military

Women have long been a vital part of the United States military and a service and research project at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is underway to preserve their stories.

Bobbi Knapp, associate professor of kinesiology with cross-appointments in sociology and women, gender and sexuality studies, has partnered with the Women in Military Service for America Memorial Foundation in Arlington, Va., for the oral history project.

All women who currently are or who previously have been part of any branch of the U.S. military are invited to participate.

That includes women who have served or are serving in the U.S. military, whether active duty, reserves or National Guard.

In addition, women from military organizations, such as the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) from the World War II era, are encouraged to share their stories.

Participants can reside anywhere. Those who live in the region will be interviewed in person, if possible, while others will be interviewed by telephone.

Knapp and graduate students in her Gender and Sport course began interviewing female veterans this spring about their experiences in the military.

The interviews will continue this summer and wrap up by the end of the year.

The oral interviews take just about an hour to complete.

Then, both the taped interviews and written interview transcriptions will be sent to the Women in Military Service for America Memorial Foundation, where they’ll be stored in the archives and shared with the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project.

The goal is to preserve the stories for future generations to learn from and enjoy.

Knapp will also analyze the narratives, exploring the ways the women develop and maintain their identities as military service members.

Any female service member or veteran who is interested in participating, or who would like more information, can contact Knapp at bknapp@siu.edu or by calling 618-453-3324.

Email is the preferable method for contact, as participants will need to complete some paperwork prior to the interview.