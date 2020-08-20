Efforts continue to promote participation in 2020 census

Efforts continue at the local, county and regional levels to promote participation in the 2020 nationwide census.

Southern Seven Health Department reported that the U.S. Census Bureau planned to begin following up with households in the region which have not responded to the 2020 census.

The deadline to complete the census is Sept. 30.

Households can still respond now by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received.

Responses also can be done online at 2020census.gov or by phone by calling 844-330-2020.

Households also can respond online or by phone in one of 13 languages and find assistance in many more.

The health department, which has been working hard to promote participation in the census, noted that those who respond will not need to be visited to obtain their census response.

The Census Bureau will provide face masks to census takers and requires that census takers wear a mask while conducting their work.

Census Bureau workers will follow CDC and local public health guidelines when they visit.

Census takers must complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance before beginning their work in neighborhoods.

Census takers are hired from local communities. All census takers speak English, and many are bilingual.

If a census taker does not speak the householder’s language, the household may request a return visit from a census taker who does. Census takers also will have materials on hand to help identify the household’s language.

If no one is home when a census taker visits, then the census taker will leave a notice about the visit, along with information on how to respond online, by phone or by mail.

Southern Seven encourages everyone to cooperate with census takers to ensure that everyone who was living in their household as of April 1, 2020, is counted.

Census takers can be easily identified by a valid government ID badge which has their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date on the badge.

To confirm a census taker’s identity, the public can contact their regional census center to speak with a Census Bureau representative.

The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the nation’s population every 10 years.

The goal of the 2020 census is to count everyone who lived in the United States on April 1, 2020, which was Census Day.

Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers annually for the next 10 years.

Census Response Update

Southern Seven Health Departmen shared an update about census response rates in the region.

As of Aug. 17, the census response rate in Union County was 66.0 percent. At the same time in 2010, the county’s response rate was 68.8 percent.

The Union County response rate remained the highest among the seven counties served by the health department.

Union County Census Day

A Union County Census Day is planned during September in Union County.

Census Day is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, on the front lawn of Stinson Memorial Library in Anna. The library is located at 409 S. Main St.

The free event will be sponsored by the City of Anna and Union County, and will be supported by the Migrant Council, the Village of Cobden, the Village of Dongola, the City of Jonesboro, the Shawnee Mass Transit District, Southern Seven Health Department and Southern Five Regional Planning Commission.

Shawnee Mass Transit District has partnered with Union County Census Day organizers to offer free rides to and from the event within the county. Rides can be scheduled by calling 1-866-577-6278 to schedule a ride.

There will be several computers on site that can be used for submitting the 2020 census electronically.

Any assistance needed in filling out the census will be provided, including an on-site Spanish translator.

The event will feature free food, many giveaways, fliers and information, along with a $50 gift card drawing for those who submit their survey at the event.