Egyptian High School in Tamms had its 2017 graduation ceremony on Friday evening, May 12.

Valedictorians were Emmalea Bigham and Daneesha Carthell. Salutatorians were Annabelle Foeste, Samuel Hale, Tyra Huff, Cheyenne Petzoldt and Emily Pitcher.

Retired Army National Guard major general and 1982 Egyptian graduate Johnny R. Miller gave the commencement keynote address.