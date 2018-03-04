Egyptian School announces third quarter honor students
Egyptian Community Unit School District No. 5 announces third quarter honor roll students.
High Honor Roll
Seniors: Sarah Johnson, Kayla Kobel, Kelsey McCrite, Asya Wade.
Juniors: Chloe Dowdy, Kailee Henderson, Brooke Sinn.
Sophomores: Chyaria Barnett, Dawson Essex, Morgan Pace.
Freshmen: Daisha Carthell, Izabella Dillingham, Bryanna Pace, Mackenzie Williamson.
8th grade: Courtney Lewis, Anna McLaughlin, Breanna Plott, Maisie Sitton.
7th grade: Makenzie Knupp, Ian Reynolds.
5th grade: Janie Riggs, Elijah Sitton.
4th grade: Emma Cain, Madison Neal, Aubrey Schultz.
Honor Roll
Juniors: Tyrell Banks, Paige Butcher, Brittany Dailey, Loralee Taylor, Brianna Venson, Amaiah Wade.
Sophomores: Merab Gogishvili, Jolie Hill, Kelcie Kobel, Lucas McLaughlin, Christian Trexler.
Freshmen: Morgan Henderson, Jacob Simmons.
8th grade: Jennifer McLaughlin, Sha’veh Price.
7th grade: Issac Turner, Kelsey Whalen.
6th grade: Elijah Price, Allison Turner, Peyton Vaughn.
5th grade: Pearl Burton, Chasidy Vaughn.
4th grade: Landon Thompson.
3rd grade: Gabina Dare, Aryana Heisner, Mason Vaughn, Kairee White.