Egyptian School announces third quarter honor students

Tue, 04/03/2018 - 11:02am admin

Egyptian Community Unit School District No. 5 announces third quarter honor roll students.

High Honor Roll

Seniors: Sarah Johnson, Kayla Kobel, Kelsey McCrite, Asya Wade.

Juniors: Chloe Dowdy, Kailee Henderson, Brooke Sinn.

Sophomores: Chyaria Barnett, Dawson Essex, Morgan Pace.

Freshmen: Daisha Carthell, Izabella Dillingham, Bryanna Pace, Mackenzie Williamson.

8th grade: Courtney Lewis, Anna McLaughlin, Breanna Plott, Maisie Sitton.

7th grade: Makenzie Knupp, Ian Reynolds.

5th grade: Janie Riggs, Elijah Sitton.

4th grade: Emma Cain, Madison Neal, Aubrey Schultz.

Honor Roll

Juniors: Tyrell Banks, Paige Butcher, Brittany Dailey, Loralee Taylor, Brianna Venson, Amaiah Wade.

Sophomores: Merab Gogishvili, Jolie Hill, Kelcie Kobel, Lucas McLaughlin, Christian Trexler.

Freshmen: Morgan Henderson, Jacob Simmons.

8th grade: Jennifer McLaughlin, Sha’veh Price.

7th grade: Issac Turner, Kelsey Whalen.

6th grade: Elijah Price, Allison Turner, Peyton Vaughn.

5th grade: Pearl Burton, Chasidy Vaughn.

4th grade: Landon Thompson.

3rd grade: Gabina Dare, Aryana Heisner, Mason Vaughn, Kairee White.

