Egyptian School honors veterans

Egyptian School in Tamms held a Veterans Day program on Thursday, Nov. 9, in the high school gym. FFA members were part of the color guard to open the program. The National Anthem was sung by student Morgan Henderson. First graders said the Pledge of Allegiance and elementary and high school student tributes were recited. Fourth and 5th grade students performed “Grateful to be American.” “The White Table” demonstration was presented by Jimmie Easton, Landon Thompson, Aubrey Schultz, Aryana Westbook, Mackenzie Windings and Javionne Ranson. A special tribute was given to veteran Alfred McCain, whose family was in attendance. The program ended with recognition of all veterans in attendance. Students had the opportunity to shake the hands of veterans and thank them for their service. Photos by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.