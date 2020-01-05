Eight COVID-19 cases reported in Union County

The number of cases of coronavirus/COVID-19 in Union County had climbed to eight as of April 27, the Southern Seven Health Department reported.

The health department reported Monday afternoon that it had confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in the seven Southern Illinois counties it serves.

The new cases included:

A male in his 40s from Union County. A female in her 50s from Alexander County. A female in her 30s from Johnson County.

A male in his 30s from Massac County. Two males, both in their 20s, from Pulaski County. All of the persons with new cases were being isolated.

The health department also reported on Monday that it had confirmed two more persons have recovered from COVID-19 in its service area.

One of those who recovered was from Union County, the other was from Pulaski County.

As of Monday afternoon, no deaths had been recorded in the counties served by the Southern Seven Health Department.

As of April 27, the number of cases in counties served by Southern Seven Health Department included:

Union County: eight (one of the eight has recovered).

Alexander County: three.

Hardin County: one.

Johnson County: four (two of the four have recovered).

Massac County: four (three of the four have recovered).

Pulaski County: 17 (five of the 17 had recovered).

No cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Pope County as of April 27.

A total of 37 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Southern Seven Health Department’s service area as of April 27. Of that total, 11 of the people had recovered.