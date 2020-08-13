Southern Seven Health Department on Wednesday, Aug. 12, confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in the counties it serves.

The newly confirmed cases, by county, gender and age, included:

Johnson County: one male in his 50s.

Massac County: one male in his 40s.

Pulaski County: one female in her 30s, one male in his 30s, one female in her 50s.

Union County: one female in her 40s, two males in their 40s?

All individuals with active cases were being isolated.

The health department on Aug. 12 reported 25 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in its service area.

As of Aug. 12, there were 480 people from the Southern Seven region who had recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.

As of Aug. 12, Southern Seven was reporting a cumulative total of 584 positive cases and 21 deaths in its service area since the start of the pandemic.

Southern Seven confirmed a total of 9.593 negative COVID-19 tests had been reported in the region as of Aug. 7.

The number of individuals with confirmed positive cases, as of Aug. 12, in the counties served by Southern Seven included:

Alexander County: 37 cases. 35 had recovered.

Hardin County: 18 cases. 17 had recovered.

Johnson County: 70 cases. 61 had recovered.

Massac County: 42 cases. 37 had recovered.

Pope County: 11 cases. Five had recovered.

Pulaski County: 98 cases. 91 had recovered. One death had been reported in the county.

Union County: 316 cases. 234 had recovered. 20 deaths had been reported in the county.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, in Illinois there were 1,645 new individuals with COVID-19 identified on Aug. 12, bringing the confirmed total in the state to 198,593 individuals, with 7,672 deaths.