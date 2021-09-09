Eight new COVID-19 cases in Union County

The Southern Seven Health Department on Friday, Sept. 3, reported eight newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Union County.

(The health department did not issue a COVID-19 update on Monday, Sept. 6, due to the observance of the Labor Day holiday.)

The health department serves Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Pulaski and Massac counties.

The newly confirmed Union County cases involved two children under 10, three teens, two in their 20s and one persons in the 30s.

The numbers were provisional and subject to change.

As of Friday, Union County had recorded a total of 2,785 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. A total of 2,663 recovered cases were reported.

Also as of Friday, there were 88 active cases in the county. A total of 34 deaths had been reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Southern Seven Health Department shared the following update on cases in the region, as of Friday:

57 newly confirmed cases. 49 newly recovered. 553 total active cases. 116 total deaths. 8,064 cumulative total cases.

The health department reminds everyone to continue to follow COVID-19 safety measures in public settings – even after they have been vaccinated – to further control the spread of the virus.