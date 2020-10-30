Election Day to take place amid pandemic

Tuesday, Nov. 3, is Election Day – in Union County, the State of Illinois and the United States.

Voters will decide a wide range of races, from president of the United States to Union County coroner, circuit clerk, state’s attorney and a position on the county’s board of commissioners.

Polling places in the county are scheduled to be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Early voting in the 2020 election started in late September.

Union County Clerk Lance Meisenheimer said that 1,538 early voting ballots had been cast as of Monday, Oct. 26. The clerk said he anticipates that nearly 2,000 early voting ballots could be cast.

The county clerk also reported that 1,030 vote-by-mail ballots had been received by his office.

Voters who plan to cast their ballots on Nov. 3 can look forward to seeing safety as a top priority during an election that is taking place during a pandemic. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available. Election judges will be wearing safety equipment.

Candidates on Ballot

The candidates who appear on the ballot in Union County follow. (The listing reflects the order in which the candidates appear, along with their party affiliation.)

For President and Vice President of the United States

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris, Democratic.

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence, Republican.

Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker, Green.

Gloria La Riva/Leonard Peltier, Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Brian Carroll/Amar Patel, American Solidarity Party.

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen, Libertarian.

For U.S. Senator

Richard J. Durbin, Democratic.

Mark C. Curran Jr., Republican.

Willie L. Wilson, Willie Wilson Party.

David F. Black, Green.

Danny Malouf, Libertarian.

For Representative in Congress, 12th Congressional District

Raymond C. Lenzi, Democratic.

Mike Bost, Republican.

For State Senator, 58th Legislative District

No candidate, Democratic.

Terri Bryant, Republican.

For Representative in the General Assembly, 115th Representative District

No candidate, Democratic.

Paul Jacobs, Republican.

Ian Peak, Libertarian.

Randy Auxier, Green.

For Representative in the General Assembly, 118th Representative District

No candidate, Democratic.

Patrick Windhorst, Republican.

For Union County Circuit Clerk

Tiffany Busby, Democratic.

Keri Clark, Republican.

For Union County State’s Attorney

Daniel Klingemann, Democratic.

Tyler E. Tripp, Republican.

For Union County Coroner

Phil Hileman, Democratic.

No candidate, Republican.

For Union County Commissioner, Seat B, 6-Year Term

Bobby Toler Jr., Democratic.

Darryl G. Harvell, Republican.

For Judge of the Supreme Court, Fifth Judicial Circuit (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Lloyd A. Karmeier)

Judy Cates, Democratic.

David K. Overstreet, Republican.

For Judge of the Appellate Court, Fifth Judicial District (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Melissa Ann Chapman)

Sarah Smith, Democratic.

Mark M. Boie, Republican.

Ballot for Judicial Candidates Seeking Retention in Office

Shall Each of the Persons Listed Be Retained in Office as Judge of the Appellate Court, Fifth Judicial District?

Thomas M. Welch. Yes. No.

Shall Each of the Persons Listed Be Retained in Office as Judge of the Circuit Court, First Judicial Circuit?

William J. “Bill” Thurston. Yes. No.

Joseph M. Leberman. Yes. No.

Walden E. Morris. Yes. No.

Amendment to Illinois Constitution

A proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution also is on the ballot.

The proposed amendment would, if approved, grant the state the authority to impose higher income tax rates on those with higher income levels.

Voters are being asked to vote yes or no on the proposal.