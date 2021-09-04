Electronics recycling event planned in county

Southern Seven Health Department plans to have a free community electronics recycling event in Union County.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon on April 10 at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

This manufacturer-supported e-waste program is administered by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, EPA.

The health department says that devices which will be accepted at the recycling event include:

Computers and small-scale servers, computer monitors, electronic keyboards and mice, printers, fax machines and scanners, televisions (all sizes), DVD players, DVD recorders and VCRs.

No kitchen appliances of any size will be accepted.

Community members will not need an appointment to attend the event.

Volunteers will be on hand to remove items from vehicles.

COVID-19 safety measures, including mask wearing and social distancing, will be observed by recycling staff and volunteers, and are recommended for those bringing items for disposal.

More information about the event is available by contacting Southern Seven Health Department environmental health director Miranda Adams by phone at 618-634-2297, extension 9114, or by visiting Southern Seven Health Department on Facebook.