ELITE winners recognized

Shawnee Community College and the Small Business Development Center are joining to congratulate this year’s ELITE camp winners, Jacey Caudle and Sarah Flick.

Jacey Caudle received the best overall business plan honor for her Caudle’s Customs Cakes business plan.

Sarah Flick received most creative business idea honor for her business plan called Lifestyle, which is a mobile phone and smart device application that is designed for health and wellness.

Each of this year’s winners received a $100 prize for their effort.

ELITE (Educate, Lead, Inspire Tomorrow’s Entrepreneurs) summer camp is part of the Shawnee Community College Saints’ Kids summer camps program.

The camp offered an opportunity for young people to explore the world of entrepreneurship.

Among the speakers at this year’s event was Dippin’ Dots founder and Shawnee Community College alumnus Curt Jones, who shared his own story of entrepreneurship with the campers.

Each camper presented his or her business plan on the final day of camp.

The Small Business Development Center voiced appreciation to those sponsored this year’s camp, including:

Shawnee Mass Transit, Reppert’s, SIDEZ, University of Illinois Extension, Legence Bank, Shawnee Community College, Chester Lawrence.

Anna State Bank, First State Bank of Olmsted, Southern Illinois Electric, Southern Trust Bank, Baysinger Architects, SIU Credit Union.

Union County Chamber of Commerce, Johnson & Schneider, LLC, Bantera Bank and Master’s Choice.

“The camp was fantastic this year,” Small Business Development Center director Kyle Loyd said.

“The campers learned many valuable skills for developing a business plan and how to better understand the financial side of operating a small business.

“There were several of our campers who indicated that they intend to take the skills they learned at camp and use them to help start their own business in Southern Illinois in the future.”