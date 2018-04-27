ELITE youth entrepreneurship camp slated at Shawnee Community College

An ELITE Youth Entrepreneurship Camp is scheduled July 16-19 at Shawnee Community College near Ullin.

Local businesses from all five counties sponsor the camp, which is designed to Educate, Lead and Inspire Tomorrow’s Entrepreneurs.

Campers will learn how to research and write a business plan and participate in a variety of challenging and fun activities.

The campers will present their business plan on the last day of the camp for a chance to win $100.

Two $100 prizes will be awarded, one for best overall plan and one for the most creative.

Campers will also have the opportunity to visit and learn from local businesses.

Young people who are going into the 7th, 8th and 9th grades and are interested in learning how to start a business are invited to apply no later than June 29 for the camp.

Applicants must live in Alexander, Johnson, Pulaski, Massac or Union counties.

Transportation assistance to and from the camp is available. The registration fee is $10.

Representatives from the Southernmost Illinois Delta Empowerment Zone, SIDEZ, Shawnee Community College Small Business Development Center and University of Illinois Extension are organizers of the camp.

For more information or to request an application, call Brett Whitnel at 618-634-3213 or Tabatha Smith at 618-745-6307.