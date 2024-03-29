Home / Home

Elks Lodge Easter egg hunt planned

Fri, 03/29/2024 - 12:00pm admin

Anna-Jonesboro Elks Lodge No. 1641 is planning to host the 11th annual Theresa Pearl-McKinney Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 30.

The egg hunt is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, which is located at 427 E. Jefferson St. in Anna.

Age groups include 1 to 4, 5 to 8 and 9 to 12. Prizes will be awarded in each age group. Children are asked to bring their own baskets. 

Snacks and refreshments will be served. More information is available by calling the Elks Lodge at 833-5921.

