Elks sponsor orthopedic assessment for children

South District Elks Lodges, in cooperation with the Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation, are planning to sponsor a free children’s orthopedic assessment clinic.

The clinic is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Marshall Browning Hospital, which is located at 900 N. Washington St. in Du Quoin, and is by appointment only.

Appointments can be made by calling the Illinois Elks Children’s Care office at 800-272-0074 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are no charges for any services at this clinic.

Dr. Alan Froehling from Mount Vernon is scheduled to be the clinician.

No medical referral is necessary for the clinic, but physicians are welcome to refer patients to the clinic for a specific reason or second opinion.

School nurses also are welcome to refer children and families to the clinic.