Elks sponsoring orthopedic assessment clinic for children

South District Elks Lodges, in cooperation with the Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation, plan to sponsor a free children’s orthopedic assessment clinic .

Anna-Jonesboro Elks Lodge No. 1641 is among the lodges which are sponsoring the clinic.

The clinic is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin. The hospital is located at 900 N. Washington St. There are no charges for any services at this clinic.

Appointments for the clinic can be made by calling the Illinois Elks Children’s Care office at 1-800-272-0074 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

No medical referral is necessary for the clinic, but physicians are welcome to refer patients to the clinic for a specific reason or second opinion. School nurses are welcome to refer children and families to the clinic.