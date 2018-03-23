'Emma! A Pop Musical' presented at A-JCHS

"Emma! A Pop Musical" was presented last weekend at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School. The musical was based on the Jane Austen novel, "Emma." Performances were scheduled Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 16-18.

On Thursday morning, March 15, the first act of the musical was presented to an audience of students from Anna School District No. 37. The accompanying photographs are from the performance.

Cast members included Jasmin Foster, Christa Wheaton, Nolan Knupp, Ender Schmidt, Anna Madura, Graham Gordon, Zach Griffin, Hannah Baggott, Emma Goins, Dalton Seip, Victoria Kern, Nick Williams, Connar Hadley, Jade Marks, Olivia Wilkins, Jacee Woodward, Ashley Detering, Molly Adams, Jenna Clark, Emma Tweedy and Jenna Watkins.

Production directors included Brad Stamp, musical director; Kristin Nance, assistant director; Jada Hudson, assistant director and choreographer; Clair Boget, student assistant director; and Andersyn Frick, student assistant.

The "various guys and girls of Highbury Prep" (where the musical was set) included Jason Rios, Jonathan Mattheis, Elijah Ellis, Ethan Dillman, Nick Williams, Julia Hall, Petey Foster, Jessi Riley, Lilly Hancock, Alyssa Earnhart, Taylor Harvel, Jenna Watkins, Emma Tweedy, Laura Brown, Leah Dirden, Jenna Clark, Molly Adams, Hannah Dewitt, Emily Casper and Olivia Capel.

Costume assistants were Jade Marks and Kait Holshouser.

Set directors included Tina Vancil, art director; Dale Vancil, director, set construction; Dr. Steven Beatty, sound and lighting director; Mike Bryant, lights; Hannah Loveless and Nikki Hughes, stage directors; Kelly Messamore and Holly McAlister, lights; Jenna Hammer and Katie Jo Kirk, sound; Katie Ames, spotlights; Kaitie Messamore, Braden Benns, TG Merriman, Jay Tellor and Lee Tellor, set construction/builders; Hannah Lovelss, Nikki Hughes, Katie Jo Kirk and Chloe Gamber; Connar Hadley and Seth Turner, props masters.

Crew members were Bryan Williams, Seth Turner, Ethan Dillman, Dalton Seip, Hannah Loveless, Nikki Hughes, Kelly Messamore, Holly McAlister, Jenna Hammer, Katie Jo Kirk, Katie Ames, Kaitie Messamore, Braden Benns, TG Merriman, Jay Tellor, Lee Tellor, Chloe Gamber, Connar Hadley and Seth Turner.

Pit orchestra director was Renee McLain. Pit orchestra members were Debra York, Stephanie Bushnell, Dee Rose, Wendy Ronna, Ken Trimble, Sam Acuff, Taylor Bryant and Rebeccca Washington.

(Editor's note: The names of those involved in the musical are listed as they appeared in Playbill, the program for the production.)