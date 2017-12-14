Employee praised; future plans discussed

The Anna City Council last week took a bit of a glimpse into the future.

The discussion was held during a regular meeting of the city council, which was held Tuesday evening, Dec. 5.

The council also took time to voice appreciation to a long-time city employee who is retiring.

City public works manager Gene Sullivan is retiring after 30 years of service. His last official day at work is slated to be Dec. 27.

Mayor Steve Hartline praised Sullivan’s dedicated service to the Union County community.

“He will be missed,” Hartline said.

Anna city administrator Steve Guined echoed the mayor’s thoughts.

“He went way beyond the call of duty,” Guined said. “He’s done an outstanding job for his whole career.”

Sullivan told council members that he appreciated being able to work for the city.

Sullivan said that he will be moving on to the next chapter in his life, which will include work on his farm.

No formal action has been taken yet on naming a successor.

In other business at last week’s council meeting:

Council member Brandon Bierstedt said that he would like city officials to consider looking into short- and long-term plans for Anna.

Bierstedt’s suggestion led to discussion about a wide range of topics, such as improvements which have already been done in the community – and projects which might be considered.

“It’s good to have vision, to get input and ideas,” Mayor Hartline said.

Some of the topics which were discussed included the creation of a sign which would welcome people to the community, the future of the swimming pool at the Anna City Park, ways to generate funding for improvements and the possibility of implementing home rule.

Council member Martha Ann Webb noted that plans have been discussed about creating a welcome sign. Webb also voiced support for the possible development of an indoor pool.

The mayor noted that whatever steps might be taken, “the council has to convince people that the actions are good for the benefit of the community.”