Energy assistance program underway

Shawnee Development Council Inc. has announced that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance.

Shawnee Development Council is administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program in Massac, Pope, Hardin, Union, Johnson, Pulaski and Alexander counties.

The program began in early September for all income-eligible households. Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31, 2022.

There will be no priority groups during this program year, Shawnee Development Council noted in a news release. The agency said that households which are in need are encouraged to apply.

Households must be at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level to receive a benefit from the LIHEAP program.

Beginning Sept. 1, there was going to be an option to accept a one-time payment to a household’s utility provider, or to enroll in PIPP (Percentage of Income Payment Plan), which consists of a monthly benefit the household will receive as long as a monthly payment is made that will be determined at the time of intake.

PIPP is available for LIHEAP eligible households which are customers of Ameren Illinois.

PIPP applicants will be enrolled on a first-come, first-served basis and the program will be offered until March 31, 2022, or when Shawnee Development Council Inc., has reached the maximum capacity of households for the program.

The 30-day income guidelines for LIHEAP and PIPP are based on federal poverty guidelines, state median income and the number of persons living in the household.

The number of person(s) and income guidelines follow:

One person, $2,147. Two persons, $2,903. Three persons, $3,660. Four persons, $4,417. Five persons, $5,173. Six persons, $5,930. Seven persons, $6,590. Eight persons, $6,737. Nine persons, $6,883. 10 persons, $7,029.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP, provides one-time benefits to income eligible homeowners and renters to help with energy bills and for the reconnection of energy service.

Shawnee Development Council said that propane customers are encouraged to apply when the program opens in September to take greater advantage of lower propane prices.

Propane prices typically increase during the winter months, so by applying early propane users will see their LIHEAP benefit go further, the agency stated.

Households can contact their county Shawnee Development Council office to schedule an appointment to seek assistance.

Required documentation will be accepted in-person and/or proxy, fax, U.S. mail, or county agency “Drop-Box.”

To submit an application, households must submit all of the required documentation:

Proof of gross income from all household members for the prior 30-day period beginning with the date of application.

Proof of Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, ITIN, for all household members. Individuals without an SSN or ITIN can still apply and Shawnee Development Council will advise accordingly.

A copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days.

Other documents may be needed based on your household situation. If you have questions regarding this, please call our office.

A copy of rental agreement (if renting) showing that utilities are included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact.

Shawnee Development Council offices which can be contacted to schedule an appointment for the program include:

Union/Johnson counties, 1000 N. Main St., Anna, 833-7431.